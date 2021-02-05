/EIN News/ -- THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

Silence Therapeutics plc Announces $45 Million Private Placement

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and NASDAQ:SLN ("Silence" or the “Company"), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced an oversubscribed private placement of 2,022,218 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing three ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), at a price of US $22.50 per ADS, with new and existing institutional and accredited investors (the “Private Placement”). Silence anticipates that the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be approximately US $45 million (approximately £33 million1) before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to standard conditions.

The financing syndicate includes Adage Capital Management LP, BVF Partners L.P., Consonance Capital, Great Point Partners, LLC, and other investors.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as the exclusive placement agent to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Silence intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement primarily to support development of the Company’s pipeline based on its messenger RNAi GOLD™ (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform, and for general corporate purposes.

“This financing marks an important step in our journey to increase awareness of Silence and position our company as a global RNAi leader,” said Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Office at Silence. “We expect to build on this momentum throughout 2021, starting with the first clinical data from our mRNAi GOLD™ Platform due out the first half of this year, followed by patient data from our two wholly owned programs – SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 for patients with iron loading anemias. Silence is a company that is poised for growth and I look forward to a very exciting 2021 and beyond.”

“Our goal at the outset of this process was to increase appreciation for Silence and build our global shareholder base,” said Craig Tooman, Chief Financial Officer at Silence. “We believe we achieved those objectives while strengthening our balance sheet to support the continued acceleration and growth of our mRNAi GOLD™ Platform.”

New Ordinary Shares, Admission and Total Voting Rights

The 6,066,654 new Ordinary Shares (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement, which will be represented by ADSs, will represent approximately 6.8 percent of the Company’s issued share capital following closing of the Private Placement. The issue of the New Ordinary Shares is within the Company’s existing shareholder authorities.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 10 February 2021. Closing of the Private Placement is not conditional on Admission having taken place.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following closing of the Private Placement will be 89,381,913. The Company holds no shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 Based on an exchange rate of 1 US$ = 0.7312 GBP, as of 4 February 2021.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary messenger RNAi GOLD™ (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron loading anemias. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including with respect to the anticipated closing of the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions security holders and prospective security holders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Craig Tooman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Silence Therapeutics plc Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications



ir@silence-therapeutics.com Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208 Investec Bank plc (Nominated Advisor and Broker) Daniel Adams / Gary Clarence Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 European IR Consilium Strategic Communications Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliot / Angela Gray / Chris Welsh silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

