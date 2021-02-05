COVID-19 Daily Update 2-2-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 2, 2021, there have been 1,935,299 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 121,935 total cases and 2,031 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, and an 82-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,117), Berkeley (8,993), Boone (1,446), Braxton (746), Brooke (1,920), Cabell (7,167), Calhoun (214), Clay (358), Doddridge (416), Fayette (2,417), Gilmer (592), Grant (1,003), Greenbrier (2,268), Hampshire (1,400), Hancock (2,495), Hardy (1,223), Harrison (4,512), Jackson (1,576), Jefferson (3,366), Kanawha (11,169), Lewis (863), Lincoln (1,134), Logan (2,457), Marion (3,381), Marshall (2,838), Mason (1,671), McDowell (1,265), Mercer (3,937), Mineral (2,510), Mingo (1,944), Monongalia (7,153), Monroe (887), Morgan (883), Nicholas (1,063), Ohio (3,415), Pendleton (583), Pleasants (775), Pocahontas (561), Preston (2,433), Putnam (3,872), Raleigh (4,216), Randolph (2,230), Ritchie (568), Roane (466), Summers (677), Taylor (1,027), Tucker (460), Tyler (577), Upshur (1,506), Wayne (2,405), Webster (259), Wetzel (1,014), Wirt (329), Wood (6,563), Wyoming (1,615).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton and Grant counties in this report.