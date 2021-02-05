COVID-19 Daily Update 2-4-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 4, 2021, there have been 1,955,795 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 123,044 total cases and 2,080 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, an 87-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 96-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old male from Nicholas County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily not only on families and friends, but also on the healthcare workers responding to this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts break together, and we must work to stop the spread of this virus so that we can heal together.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.