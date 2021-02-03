DC Health Releases Updated List of Priority Zip Codes for Vaccination Appointments

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of Thursday’s release of vaccination appointments, DC Health released the updated list of priority zip codes. On Thursday, February 4 at 9 am, approximately 1,800 vaccination appointments will be made available to DC residents who live in these priority zip codes and are 65 years old or older and/or work in a health care setting.

The priority zip codes are focused in Wards 5, 7, and 8 and include: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20020, 20032, 20593

Priority zip codes include areas of the city where residents are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including number of cases and mortality rate. This week, Wards 5, 7, and 8 were prioritized because they have the lowest percentages of residents who are 65 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Friday, February 5 at 9 am, DC Health will make approximately 1,800 additional appointments available for all District residents who are 65 years of age and older and/or health care workers in DC.

The following populations are now receiving the vaccine in Washington, DC: individuals who work in health care settings; members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department; residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes; DC residents who are 65 years old and older; individuals experiencing homelessness; members of the Metropolitan Police Department; Continuity of District Government personnel; Department of Corrections employees and residents; teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a traditional or public charter school; and child care workers and teachers and staff at independent schools in DC.

Updates to the vaccinate.dc.gov Portal and Coronavirus Call Center

DC Health and the Office of the Chief Technology Officer continue working together, using feedback from the community, to improve the process of booking a vaccination appointment through vaccinate.dc.gov and the Coronavirus Call Center.

Improvements going into effect tomorrow include:

The confirmation page will remind users of the address of the vaccination site

On Thursday morning, more than 260 call takers will be available to help residents make appointments over the phone. It is still recommended that residents with internet access use the vaccinate.dc.gov portal to make an appointment.