Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,170 in the last 365 days.

LM Program Manager Art Kleinrath Celebrates a Long Career at DOE

When Art Kleinrath retired from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) on Jan. 29, the office bid farewell to one of its original founders.  

Kleinrath spent 30 years with DOE, beginning with the former Mound Laboratory (now LM’s Mound, Ohio, Site) under the Defense Production Environmental Restoration Program. After his success on the Mound cleanup resulted in a restoration approach applicable to other sites, Kleinrath was asked in 2000 to create a new program from scratch in Grand Junction for managing Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act (UMTRCA) sites. In 2003, LM was born.  

“I’ve been here since day one,” Kleinrath said. “The names and structures change, but the mission has remained the same over the years.” 

Kleinrath said that he’s especially proud of being part of formalizing the transition process for UMTRCA sites as they move from the cleanup phase into LM for long-term stewardship.  

“I did a lot of things for which there was no guidance, and I just had to step in and create a process,” he said. “The great thing about working here is the trust I’ve gotten, to allow me to work on projects that have no handbook. I’ve appreciated that trust from my bosses and all the people I’ve worked with at DOE.” 

You just read:

LM Program Manager Art Kleinrath Celebrates a Long Career at DOE

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.