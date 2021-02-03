CONSUMER ALERT: Do Not Post Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card on Social Media

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It’s exciting to see so many people eager to share news that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus. While the vaccine helps protect against the virus, posting your vaccine card on social media opens you up to another type of plague—the epidemic of scammers scouring the internet for personal information they can use to steal your identity or hack financial accounts.”

In addition to stealing personal information off vaccine cards, scammers may also copy the record to create fake vaccine documentations,