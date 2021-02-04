Parex Delivers Reserve Additions from New Operated Fields, Increases Reserves per Share and Extends RLI to 11 Years

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the "Company") (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2020 and to provide an operational update.

The financial and operational information contained below is based on the Company’s unaudited expected results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2020 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report

On a debt adjusted basis, proved developed producing (“PDP”) reserves per share increased by 18% and proved plus probable (“2P”) reserves per share increased by 14%. We exited 2020 with working capital of approximately $320 million and no debt. In 2021, we have multiple opportunities for continued profitable growth and are expecting to generate significant free cash flow, in excess of capital expenditures and sufficient to support the Company’s share buyback program.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Parex:

Added 18.5 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMboe") PDP, 6.3 MMboe proved (“1P”) reserves, and 13.1 MMboe 2P reserves replacing respectively 108%, 37% and 77% of total 2020 production (17.03 MMboe);

Added significant new reserves, including 7 MMboe of 1P, 17 MMboe of 2P and 34 MMboe of proved plus probable plus possible (“3P”) on blocks VIM-1 (La Belleza) and Fortuna (Cayena). With 3 of 14 planned wells drilled, the new reserves booking was achieved with a limited exploration program due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Increased PDP reserves by 2% year-over-year, from 71 MMboe to 72 MMboe (98% crude oil);

Grew 3P reserves by 7% from 261 MMboe to 280 MMboe (92% crude oil);

Increased debt adjusted reserves per share as follows: PDP 18%, 1P 7% and 2P 14% as the limited exploration activities was complimented by the share buyback program;

Realized PDP finding, development & acquisition (“FD&A”) costs of $7.73 per barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”), resulting in a 2.5 times funds flow from operations netback recycle ratio using unaudited Q4 2020 funds flow from operations of $19.15/boe;

Achieved 2P finding & development (“F&D”) costs and 2P FD&A costs of $8.45/boe. Using the unaudited Q4 2020 funds flow from operations of $19.15/boe, the 2P FD&A funds flow from operations netback recycle ratio was 2.3 times;

Extended 2P reserve life index to 11 years;

Realized an after tax 1P net asset value (“NAV”) per share of C$20.91 and 2P NAV of C$27.43 per share, discounted at 10% and using the GLJ 2020 Report (as defined herein) price forecast;

Using a constant $50/bbl Brent oil price, achieved an after tax 1P NAV per share of C$17.49 and 2P NAV of C$22.47 per share, discounted at 10%; and

Achieved average daily production of approximately 46,518 boe per day (“boe/d”), representing a 12% decrease over the 2019 daily average production using a conversion of six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of gas to one barrel of oil. Production was less in 2020 due to voluntary shut-in and less drilling activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility in crude oil prices. Production consisted of 6,021 barrels per day (“bopd”) of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 39,197 bopd of heavy crude oil and 7,800 Mcf per day (“Mcf/d”) of conventional natural gas.

We estimate Q4 2020 production to average approximately 46,642 boe/d, up 5% from Q3 2020, consisting of 6,637 bopd of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 38,332 bopd of heavy crude oil and 10,038 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas.





2020 Gross Q4 & Year-End Production Volumes by Product Type

For the three months

ended December 31, For the year ended

December 31, Product Type 2020(2) 2019 2020(2) 2019 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d)(1) 6,637 8,346 6,021 7,214 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 38,332 44,740 39,197 44,494 Conventional Natural Gas (Mcf/d) 10,038 6,810 7,800 5,874 Oil Equivalent (boe/d) 46,642 54,221 46,518 52,687

(1) Bbl/d is defined as barrels per day.

(2) Production volumes for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are estimated.





2020 Year-End Reserves Report: Discussion of Reserves

The following tables summarize information contained in the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. (“GLJ”) dated February 4, 2021 with an effective date of December 31, 2020 (the "GLJ 2020 Report"), with comparatives to the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 5, 2020 with an effective date of December 31, 2019 (the "GLJ 2019 Report"), and the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ dated February 7, 2019 with an effective date of December 31, 2018 ("GLJ 2018 Report", and collectively with the GLJ 2020 Report and the GLJ 2019 Report, the "GLJ Reports"). Each GLJ Report was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2020 fiscal year which will be filed on SEDAR by March 31, 2021. Consistent with the Company’s reporting currency, all amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

The recovery and reserve estimates provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. In certain of the tables set forth below, the columns may not add due to rounding.

All December 31, 2020 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2021; all December 31, 2019 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2020; and all December 31, 2018 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2019.

Parex’ reserves are located in Colombia’s Llanos and Magdalena basins. Reserve additions in the GLJ 2020 Report were primarily generated from a successful oil exploration and appraisal drilling program.

The Company recorded material reserve increases in 3P reserves due to the following corporate activities:

Exploration discovery with the La Belleza well on the VIM-1 Block.

Drilling extensions with the Cayena well on the Fortuna Block.





2020 Year-End Gross Reserves Volumes

December 31, Change 2018 2019 2020 over Reserves Category Mboe(1) Mboe(1) Mboe (1)(2) Dec 31, 2019 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 62,612 70,946 72,373 2 % Proved Developed Non-Producing 7,246 6,699 15,087 125 % Proved Undeveloped 51,835 61,180 40,623 -34 % Proved (1P) 121,693 138,825 128,083 -8 % Probable 62,982 59,599 66,408 11 % Proved + Probable (2P) 184,674 198,423 194,491 -2 % Possible(3) 77,392 62,661 85,995 37 % Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 262,066 261,085 280,486 7 %

(1) Mboe is defined as thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

(2) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. 2020 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 64,157 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 12,948 Mboe, proved undeveloped 35,589 Mboe, 1P 112,693 Mboe, 2P 167,986 Mboe and 3P 240,968 Mboe.

(3) Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.





2020 Gross Reserves by Block

Block Proved

Mboe(1) Proved+

Probable

Mboe(1) Proved +

Probable +

Possible

Mboe(1) Cabrestero 17,108 24,002 30,008 Capachos 6,886 10,904 15,665 LLA-34 87,887 127,976 173,687 VIM-1 5,306 12,893 24,050 Other Blocks 10,896 18,716 37,076 Total 128,083 194,491 280,486

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.





2020 Gross Year-End Reserves Volumes by Product Type (1)

Product Type Proved

Developed

Producing Total

Proved Total Proved

+ Probable Total Proved+

Probable +

Possible Light & Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl)(2) 5,883 16,433 31,330 59,095 Heavy Crude Oil (Mbbl) 64,949 105,524 150,842 200,304 Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) 147 353 569 765 Conventional Natural Gas (MMcf)(3) 8,363 34,637 70,501 121,931 Oil Equivalent (Mboe) 72,373 128,083 194,491 280,486

(1) All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

(2) Mbbl is defined as thousands of barrels.

(3) MMcf is defined as millions cubic feet.





Reserve Life Index ("RLI")

Dec. 31, 2018(1) Dec. 31, 2019(2) Dec. 31, 2020(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 3.5 years 3.6 years 4.3 years Proved (1P) 6.8 years 7.0 years 7.5 years Proved Plus Probable (2P) 10.3 years 10.0 years 11.4 years

(1) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2018 production of 49,300 boe/d annualized (consisting of 5,771 bopd of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 42,788 bopd of heavy crude oil and 4,446 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

(2) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2019 production of 54,221 boe/d annualized (consisting of 8,346 bopd of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 44,740 bopd of heavy crude oil and 6,810 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

(3) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by estimated average Q4 2020 production of 46,642 boe/d annualized (consisting of 6,637 bopd of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 38,332 bopd of heavy crude oil and 10,038 Mcf/d of conventional natural gas).





Five Year Crude Oil Price Forecast – GLJ Report (January 2020 and 2021)

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 ICE Brent (USD$/bbl) - January 1, 2020 67.00 68.00 71.00 73.00 75.00 76.00 ICE Brent (USD$/bbl) - January 1, 2021 43.30(1) 50.75 55.00 58.50 61.79 62.95

(1) Actual 2020 ICE Brent average price.





Future Development Capital (“FDC”) (000s) – GLJ 2020 Report (1)

Reserves

Category 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026+ Total FDC Total

FDC/boe PDP $20,519 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $20,519 $0.28 1P $152,301 $104,756 $38,233 $1,136 $0 $2,142 $298,568 $2.33 2P $174,194 $147,745 $66,798 $7,599 $0 $26,407 $422,742 $2.17

(1) FDC are stated in USD, undiscounted and based on GLJ January 1, 2021 price forecasts.





Reserves Net Present Value Before Tax Summary – GLJ Brent Forecast (1)(2)

Reserves Category NPV10

December

31, 2019

(000s)(2) NPV10

December

31, 2020

(000s)(2) NPV10

December

31, 2020

(CAD/sh)(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $ 2,000,514 1,514,956 14.74 Proved Developed Non-Producing 183,610 248,729 Proved Undeveloped 1,320,420 597,463 Proved (1P) $ 3,504,544 2,361,149 22.97 Probable 1,347,556 979,935 Proved + Probable (2P) $ 4,852,099 3,341,084 32.50 Possible(4) 1,478,283 1,284,690 Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $ 6,330,382 4,625,774 45.00

(1) Net present values (“NPV10”) are stated in USD and are discounted at 10 percent. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2020 and GLJ January 1, 2021 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2021 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2020 fiscal year.

(2) Includes FDC as at December 31, 2019 of $19 million for PDP, $362 million for 1P, $453 million for 2P and $537 million for 3P and FDC as at December 31, 2020 of $21 million for PDP, $299 million for 1P, $423 million for 2P and $542 million for 3P.

(3) NPV10 per share is calculated, as at December 31, 2020, as before tax NPV10 (converted at USDCAD 1.2732) divided by 131 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2020.

(4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.





Reserves Net Present Value After Tax Summary – GLJ Brent Forecast (1)(2)

Reserves Category NPV10

December

31, 2019

(000s)(2) NPV10

December

31, 2020

(000s)(2) NAV

December

31, 2020

(CAD/sh)(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $ 1,630,512 1,261,769 15.39 Proved Developed Non-Producing 126,764 171,766 Proved Undeveloped 896,013 395,908 Proved (1P) $ 2,653,289 1,829,443 20.91 Probable 929,239 669,994 Proved + Probable (2P) $ 3,582,528 2,499,437 27.43 Possible(4) 1,022,739 882,572 Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $ 4,605,267 3,382,009 36.02

(1) Net present values are stated in USD and are discounted at 10 percent. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2020 and GLJ January 1, 2021 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2021 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2020 fiscal year.

(2) Includes FDC as at December 31, 2019 of $19 million for PDP, $362 million for 1P, $453 million for 2P and $537 million for 3P, and FDC as at December 31, 2020 of $21 million for PDP, $299 million for 1P, $423 million for 2P and $542 million for 3P.

(3) NAV is calculated, as at December 31, 2020, as after tax NPV10 plus estimated working capital of USD$320 million (converted at USDCAD=1.2732), divided by 131 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2020.

(4) Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.





Net Asset Value at December 31, 2020 - at a Constant $50 Brent Oil Price(1)(2)

Proved

Developed

Producing Proved Proved+

Probable Proved+

Probable+

Possible After Tax NPV10% (CAD/Share) 10.45 14.38 19.36 25.66 Working Capital (CAD/Share) 3.11 3.11 3.11 3.11 NAV (CAD/Share) 13.56 17.49 22.47 28.77

(1) NAV is calculated as at December 31, 2020 as after tax NPV10 plus estimated working capital of USD$320 million (converted at USDCAD=1.2732), divided by 131 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2020.

(2) At Parex’ request, the GLJ 2020 Report was calculated using a constant $50/bbl Brent oil price.





2020 Year-End Gross Reserves Reconciliation Company

Total Proved Total Proved +

Probable Total Proved +

Probable + Possible Mboe Mboe Mboe December 31, 2019 138,825 198,423 261,085 Technical Revisions(1) (3,060) (3,601) 1,967 Discoveries(2) 5,306 12,893 24,050 Extensions(3) 4,038 3,802 10,410 Production (17,026) (17,026) (17,026) December 31, 2020(4) 128,083 194,491 280,486

(1) Reserves technical revisions are associated with the evaluation of LLA-34.

(2) Reserve discoveries are associated with the evaluation of La Belleza well on VIM-1 block.

(3) Reserve extensions are associated with the evaluations of the Cayena well on the Fortuna block.

(4) Subject to final reconciliation adjustments. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category. Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.





Calculation of Reserve Metrics – Company Gross(1)

2020 3 Year USD$ ('000) Proved Developed

Producing Proved Proved+

Probable Proved+

Probable Capital Expenditures(1) 141,000 141,000 141,000 651,539 Capital Expenditures – change in FDC 1,644 (63,516) (30,406) (9,694) Total Capital 142,644 77,484 110,594 641,845 Net Acquisitions - - - - Net Acquisitions – change in FDC - - - - Total Net Acquisitions - - - - Total Capital including Acquisitions 142,644 77,484 110,594 641,845 Reserve Additions 18,453 6,284 13,094 84,720 Net Acquisition Reserve Additions - - - - Reserve Additions including Acquisitions(2) (Mboe) 18,453 6,284 13,094 84,720 F&D Costs(2) ($/boe) 7.73 12.33 8.45 7.58 FD&A Costs(2) ($/boe) 7.73 12.33 8.45 7.58 Estimated 2020 Q4 funds flow per boe(1)(3) ($/boe) 19.15 19.15 19.15 23.84 Recycle Ratio - F&D(2)(3) 2.5x 1.6x 2.3x 3.1x Recycle Ratio - FD&A(2)(3) 2.5x 1.6x 2.3x 3.1x

(1) Calculated using unaudited estimated capital expenditures and unaudited estimated funds flow from operations as at December 31, 2020. See advisory “Unaudited Financial Information”. All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties. Please refer to the “Reserve Advisory” section for a description of each reserve category.

(2) The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

(3) Recycle ratio is calculated as funds flow from operations per boe divided by F&D or FD&A as applicable. Three Year funds flow from operations on a per boe basis is calculated using weighted average sales volumes.





Operational Update

Fortuna Block (100% WI, Operator): Parex drilled the horizontal exploration well Cayena-1 to a depth of 8,560 feet and logged potential oil-bearing zones in multiple formations. The Company then successfully drilled 3,042 feet horizontal wellbore in the Galembo Formation, one of the prospective oil-bearing zones identified on open hole logs. The well was completed open hole and tested under natural flowing after an initial cleanup flow on the well. During the 461-hour initial test, a total of 15,812 barrels of 24 API oil was recovered at a gas and oil ratio of 280 standard cubic feet per one barrel of oil (“scf/bbl”) and an average production rate of 824 bopd. The maximum flow rate recorded during the test was 1,375 bopd and the flow rate during the last 24 hours of the test was 540 bopd. The flowing tubing pressure declined from 1,300 psi initially to 400 psi at the end of the test while the watercut remained at 0.4% throughout the test. Bottom hole pressure recorders indicated the maximum drawdown recorded at the end of the test was 55%. A well buildup was conducted for 25 days after the main flow after which the well resumed production at rates of 600-1000 barrels of oil per day. A total of 8,489 barrels of additional oil has been recovered after 253 hours for an average rate of 805 bopd with a constant watercut of 0.4%. To improve productivity, Parex will be installing artificial lift into the Cayena-1 well. To appraise the Cayena discovery, in Q3 2021, the Company plans to drill an additional 1-2 horizontal appraisal wells and will drill the wells underbalanced to minimize potential formation damage.

New CEO & President – Imad Mohsen

Effective February 4, 2021, Imad Mohsen, who is now residing in Calgary, has been appointed President and CEO and a director of the Company. Effective February 4, 2021, Dave Taylor has retired as a director of the Company. Mr. Taylor will remain with Parex as a Special Advisor to the CEO and assist with the transition until his retirement at our AGM on May 6, 2021.

NCIB Share Purchase Plan

As of January 31, 2021, Parex had purchased for cancellation 1,170,000 common shares of the Company at an average cost of C$20.06 per share, pursuant to its normal course issuer bid that commenced on December 23, 2020. Basic shares outstanding as at January 31, 2021 were 129,784,485. Pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, Parex may purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 12,868,562 common shares prior to December 22, 2021.

2020 Year-end Results Conference Call & Webcast

We anticipate holding a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET), conditional on the 2020 fourth quarter and year-end results being released on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 following the close of markets. To participate in the conference call or webcast, see access information below:

