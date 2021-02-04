Berkeley Lights Announces CFO Transition and C-Level Additions

/EIN News/ -- Kurt Wood appointed CFO; Industry Veterans Pete Leddy, as CHRO, and Mimi Healy, as CPO, join Berkeley Lights



Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, announced today the following organizational updates:

, currently the Company’s Vice President, Business Development, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 15, 2021, succeeding Shaun Holt. Mr. Holt is transitioning from the Company to pursue opportunities at earlier stage companies, but will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through April 30, 2021, to assist with the transition. Peter Leddy, Ph.D. , joined the Company on January 21, 2021 as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Dr. Leddy brings an extensive background in scaling people operations across the biotech and medical device spaces, in addition to building business cultures that foster innovation and drive execution for growth.





, joined the Company on January 21, 2021 as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Dr. Leddy brings an extensive background in scaling people operations across the biotech and medical device spaces, in addition to building business cultures that foster innovation and drive execution for growth. Mimi Healy, Ph.D., will join the Company on February 15, 2021 in a newly created customer-facing role, as its Chief Products Officer (CPO), where she will help drive growth and expansion into new market opportunities. Dr. Healy brings a proven track record of developing teams and commercial products, and leading biotech, diagnostic and automated medical device system businesses through rapid growth.



“Kurt, Mimi and Pete’s collective experience and track record in high growth organizations will be invaluable to Berkeley Lights as we continue to advance our strategic objectives,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Berkeley Lights. “We are executing aggressively to accelerate the use of cell-based products and I am confident that, with these key additions, our executive team is well positioned to lead Berkeley Lights into the next chapter of growth and success.

“In addition, on behalf of the Board of Directors, and personally, I want to thank Shaun for his leadership and his many contributions to Berkeley Lights. We wish Shaun all the best in the future,” said Hobbs.

Fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results

The Company also announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2020. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

Kurt Wood

Mr. Wood has proven success in building and leading finance organizations in early stage and in Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining Berkeley Lights, Mr. Wood served as Corporate Vice President of Finance and Treasury at Micron Corporation. Prior to Micron, Mr. Wood was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of DriveTime Automotive Group, consisting of DriveTime and Bridgecrest Acceptance. Mr. Wood has also held senior finance roles at True North Venture Partners, LP (Chief Financial Officer and Partner) and at First Solar (Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis). Mr. Wood holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

Peter Leddy, Ph.D.

Dr. Leddy has an extensive background in scaling people operations across the biotech and medical device spaces, bringing to Berkeley Lights a Fortune 500 track record of building business cultures that foster innovation and drive execution for rapid growth. Dr. Leddy most recently was the founder of Aloisio Partners, LLC, a human resources consulting firm. Previously, he served as the CHRO at GSW Creative, NuVasive, Inc., and Life Technologies Corporation. Dr. Leddy received his Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science degrees at the Illinois Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Creighton University. He is an advisory board member, speaker, and accomplished co-author of the 2005 publication, The Rudy in You.

Mimi Healy, Ph.D.

Dr. Healy was most recently the head of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems at Agilent Technologies, which acquired Lasergen, an emerging diagnostic company focusing on chemistries for improved next generation sequencing and biomarker detection for oncology, prenatal testing and infectious disease markets, where Dr. Healy was president and CEO. Before that, Dr. Healy was President and CEO of Bacterial Barcodes, which developed and commercialized automated microbial strain typing systems and was acquired by bioMerieux, Inc. Dr. Healy received her Ph.D. in Microbiology, Oncoviruses, and master’s in biology, Virology, from Washington State University and a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Microbiology, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Organizations & Industry from Central Washington University. She is a named inventor on four U.S. patents and applications.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com

ir@berkeleylights.com