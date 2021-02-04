Associa Announces The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program, a scholarship program for children and grandchildren of Associa employees.

Associa has a long history as a trailblazer in the community management industry, with an extensive reputation for being a leader in customer service, employee engagement, corporate philanthropic initiatives, and continued education. The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program was created as part of that commitment to continued education, and named for Associa founder and CEO, John Carona’s mentor and close friend, Dr. Marianna Brady.

Mr. Carona first met Dr. Brady when, at the age of 12, he created his first entrepreneurial venture mowing lawns. Dr. Brady was a career educator and decades-long principal, as well as a neighbor, advisor, and confidant to Mr. Carona. She was an ambassador of women, active in her church, and spent her free time mentoring youth and promoting the importance of education.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program will celebrate Dr. Brady’s impact on John Carona and Associa’s commitment to educational advancement by offering scholarships to children and grandchildren of Associa employees who pursue a post-secondary education and enroll at an accredited four-year university, community college, or trade school. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic performance, community service, and demonstration of leadership through school-based extracurricular activities, part-time employment, or internships.

“From the moment I met Dr. Brady, she regularly encouraged me to focus on my education, work hard, and treat others with respect and kindness. These values promoted by Dr. Brady are some of the same values that guide Associa today,” stated John Carona, Associa chairman and chief executive officer. “The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program is the perfect avenue to celebrate students who demonstrate such attention to their education, a passion for extracurricular activities, and a commitment to their community. I am so thankful for the impact Dr. Brady had on my life and I hope The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program can have an equal impact on members of the Associa family and their children.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

