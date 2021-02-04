Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has completed all the required documentation with OTC Markets for a venue change consideration into the Pink Current Information tier

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce that it has completed all of the required documentation with OTC Markets for a venue change consideration into the Pink Current Information tier. Patrick J Jensen, our sole Director stated, “We must be clear with our Shareholders and Market Makers…this re-application process can take about 4 weeks or longer.”

In other news, the Company expects a merger presentation tomorrow morning by our new Securities Counsel, Steve Mills. His complete profile can be found here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/service-providers/7044?t=3

Steve will be successful in reaching a good deal for our Shareholders. “Just look at his performance. I have no idea what Steve will present us with tomorrow…yesterday, we spoke for about 30 minutes, and I wanted him to put together the biggest deal of his lifetime into ACCR!”

The Company expects a conference call with Steve tomorrow morning, and will update our Shareholders of any news out of the meeting. “He is onboard 110% behind the Company and will write his Attorney Letter with OTC Markets if our application is approved and sent to the next level.” In the end, HE will not fail ACCR.

“I’m not done yet…I have fought hard for my Shareholders and I have been loyal to my Shareholders too. I promise that I won’t let you down. I still have a little more work to do…” Patrick.

It is our turn now …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.



Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Access-Power & Co., Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR