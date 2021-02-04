650 Group Founding Analyst Chris DePuy Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

/EIN News/ -- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris DePuy, Founding Analyst for 650 Group, a leading market intelligence research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.



Mr. DePuy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Chris DePuy into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

“Following three decades researching technology infrastructure for communications and related Internet business opportunities, I am extremely excited to join the Forbes Business Council,” said Chris DePuy. “Networking, on many levels, has never been more important as we face challenging times throughout our world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, DePuy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. DePuy will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, DePuy will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with numerous research programs focused on Cloud and technology trends. 650 Group 2021 communication market reports are listed here, and the company’s website is available at http://www.650group.com