Chief Outsiders Welcomes Manufacturing Marketing Leader Rob Godlewski to its Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

Godlewski helps SMB manufacturing companies achieve market leadership by deploying omni-channel marketing and sales strategies

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, MO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It takes a keen sense of the challenges facing today’s SMB and mid-market companies in order to help them grow in today’s marketplace. In joining Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, experienced marketing executive Rob Godlewski brings the insights necessary to help companies achieve their market-driven growth objectives.

At Chief Outsiders, Godlewski will work alongside more than 70 part-time CMOs in helping to align SMB and mid-market companies with contemporary go-to-market strategies on a per-need basis. Godlewski specializes in helping manufacturing company CEOs grow revenues, build omni-channel sales strategies, streamline operations, and drive innovation to achieve market leadership.

Godlewski has a particular understanding of the challenges – and benchmarks – inherent in the manufacturing industry. As an example, in one senior leadership position, he grew eCommerce sales from 2 to 35 percent of total sales through a combination of marketing strategies – a feat that earned him two Best-in-Class marketing awards from Amazon.com.

In another engagement, Godlewski helped a manufacturer improve its on-time shipping performance from 72 to 98 percent through a combination of SKU rationalization and warehouse consolidation.

In an illustrious career, Godlewski was the President of Hallmark Lighting, LLC, the VP/GM of Emerson’s Air Comfort Products division and the VP of Marketing at Powr-Flite/Tacony. He has held multiple marketing leadership roles at Emerson, Newell-Rubbermaid and Nilfisk-Advance.

“With a track record of accomplishments in Corporate Strategy, Business Growth and Organizational Excellence, Rob creates processes and procedures that drive profitability, improve productivity, focus on continuous improvement, and decrease costs,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team. “Demonstrating dedication to the highest level of professional ethics and excellence, Rob brings exceptional communication and people skills and intuitive business judgment.”

Godlewski earned his Executive Master of International Business (MBA) at Saint Louis University, and holds a B.A. in Business Administration and Management from California State University-Fullerton.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,100 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com