XP Sports™ Launches Partnership With Professional Gaming Content Creator SypherPK®

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Sports™ (www.xpsports.com), a gaming supplement brand that supports mental focus and clarity, has announced the launch of a new partnership with professional gaming content creator Ali Hassan, best known online as “SypherPK."

The 24-year old streamer and online personality with over four million followers to date, a high engagement rate on his social channels, and an extremely loyal following will be integrating and promoting XP Sports™ for the next six months on his streams, and will also be promoting the partnership across all of his social channels, which generates over 40 million viewers per month across nearly five million subscribers. The six-month contract ties one of the most exciting and engaging professional streamers today with the made to play supplement brand engineered to enhance the gaming experience.

SypherPK rose to fame showcasing his talents on Twitch® playing the popular game Fortnite® and by promoting his YouTube® channel through collaborations with other well-known gaming personalities. He often streams between four to ten hours per day, and will be using XP Sports™ popular pre-game energy drinks to refuel during his long streams. As part of this partnership, SypherPK will also be using custom XP Sports™ banners and assets when streaming on Twitch®.

“XP Sports™ products have been a fantastic addition to my day-to-day routine as a content creator,” said SypherPK. “Keeping my energy levels up and my focus sharp when I’m gaming for long hours is important, and it’s great that their products give me the boost I need without any added sugars or calories.”

XP Sports™ supplements are formulated to support gaming at its best. Products like XP Sports™ Boost Energy Drinks deliver a unique combination of scientifically advanced ingredients and are engineered to support mental energy, performance, and improved reaction time. XP Sports™ Boost Energy Drinks come in a grab-and-go 12-ounce can and have zero calories, zero sugar, and zero lag, as well as a key ingredient to support eye health. These energy drinks come in two delicious flavors – Sour Lime Pucker Face and Rainbow Candy.

“SypherPK is one of the most dynamic and entertaining gamers in the space right now,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the XP Sports™ brand. “His ability to collaborate and connect with an audience will be instrumental in educating consumers about XP Sports™ and its benefits for gamers.”

Launched in 2020, the XP Sports™ gaming supplement brand is eager to bring their unique product assortment to the gaming and esports space. All XP Sports™ products offer novel ingredients that arm gamers with benefits such as eye health support, focus, enhanced performance, and stress tolerance. By delivering specific benefits sought after by today’s esports players, XP Sports™ is confident they will be a staple of any serious gamer’s routine. XP Sports™ supplements are available for purchase on xpsports.com, Amazon.com, and at select retailers.

About XP Sports™:

XP Sports™ is a gaming and esports supplement brand based in Oakville, Canada. Launched in 2020, the brand saw a need in the gaming community for custom-tailored products formulated specifically for the unique needs that arise in the gaming arena.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as XP Sports™, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. XP Sports™ was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

