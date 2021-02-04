Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Update on Trading Activity

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company") today provided an update on recent trading activity.



The Company has been in discussions with both the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”) and the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and is aware of the recently released IIROC Rules Notice which states IIROC has made a trade ruling regarding trading in the Company’s common shares from January 27, 2021 to February 2, 2021 inclusive.

For additional information, visit the IIROC Rules Page: https://www.iiroc.ca/news/Pages/Rules.aspx.

Direct URL to the Rules Notice in English:

https://www.iiroc.ca/Documents/2021/77e955d8-c856-4c43-9b0e-7d3935c56a12_en.pdf

Direct URL to the Rules Notice in French:

https://www.ocrcvm.ca/Documents/2021/77e955d8-c856-4c43-9b0e-7d3935c56a12_fr.pdf

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Certain statements included herein are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the CSE, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission. The Company has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Rusaw, CFO

info@nabisholdings.com