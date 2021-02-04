USARPAC Deploys ThirdEye’s X2 MR Smart Glasses and RemoteEye Software

ThirdEye’s X2 MR Smart Glasses are implemented throughout the United States Army Pacific to reduce travel amid COVID-19 and further develop remote training

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye, a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, announces today the deployment of its X2 MR Smart Glasses to the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC). The remote training supports the Theater Army mission command functions and will ultimately reduce physical travel amid COVID-19.



The X2 Smart Glasses, along with the ThirdEye MDM Workspace custom remote assistance software, are being used by USARPAC with real time environment, in locations throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Alaska, Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam. The software includes a powerful suite of applications to assist the Army PAC, including RemoteEye, which allows remotely located senior technicians to see the frontline technicians' field of view.

The software can also be used to project live digital information, such as schematics, diagrams, instructions, and mission-critical documents into the user's field of view. Field technicians can collaborate with remote subject matter experts in real time, anywhere in the world, thus improving the quality of work in the field while remaining hands-free. Military equipment can be analyzed and maintained more effectively with hands-free 3D instructions overlaid onto machinery, enabling a more seamless work process.

"Supporting multiple SIPR/NIPR VTC Systems for USARPAC Originations like 8th Army, 25th ID, USARJ, 8th TSC, 94th AAMDC, 18th MEDCOM, USARAK, 311th Signal Command, USARHAW HQ throughout the Pacific is challenging with COVID-19 restrictions and changing CDC requirements. Having the X2 MR Smart Glasses deployed in these locations is extremely helpful, and more important, the Army’s mission at hand can continue without downtime," said John LaPlume and Cary Mashiba, Contract Project Manager Leads. "ThirdEye's focus on creating a secure and reliable technology allows us to confidently share and collaborate on mission-critical tasks via the X2 MR Smart Glasses."

ThirdEye offers a complete AR/MR software ecosystem, including accessories as well as software. Some accessories include thermal sensors, prescription inserts, and frontline connectivity packages where the glasses are bundled with wireless LTE 4G hotspots.

"Partnering with branches of the United States military is an incredible proof-point for ThirdEye, as the military only adopts new technology when it is confident that the technology not only works but also solves an immediate need," said Nick Cherukuri, CEO and founder of ThirdEye. "Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, USARPAC was forced to cut down on travel, which is something felt by many industries right now. ThirdEye's hands-free AR solution eliminates much of the need for travel and allows for remote collaboration – all while being adaptable to all areas of the enterprise, including the U.S. military."

