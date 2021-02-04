Allworth Financial Makes Major Investment in Mergers & Partnerships Team

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, California, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further accelerate its national expansion, Allworth Financial, the 4th fastest growing RIA in America, has added four former TD Ameritrade employees to its mergers and partnerships team.

The additions are highlighted by Scott Collins, former Managing Director of Institutional Sales Consulting at TD, and include Scott Gawrych, Tyler Boyce, and Christopher Lambert. The team will work to develop relationships with RIAs and IBD-affiliated advisors who are seeking to scale their businesses, expand their service offerings, or secure their succession plans by partnering with a national RIA.

“It’s an ideal fit for us and we are excited to help advisors find long-lasting partnerships that give them the freedoms they are looking to achieve,” said Scott Collins, who oversaw a team of 55 at TD Ameritrade. “We have a long-standing relationship with Allworth and believe that as our industry continues to mature there is a huge opportunity for forward-thinking advisors to find growth partners and define succession plans that work for both their business and personal needs.”

Allworth Financial, which has over $10 billion in AUM, and some 12,000 clients nationwide, recently partnered with New York-based private equity firm, Lightyear Capital, and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

“Allworth’s vision is to be able to provide the same high level of advisory guidance and client service across the nation,” said Scott Hanson, founder and Co-CEO of Allworth Financial. “The addition of Scott Collins and his outstanding team was a priority and we believe they will both expedite and enhance the realization of that vision.”

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With $10 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

