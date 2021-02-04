IL Group Selects Applied to Enable Digital Transformation

Independent insurance agency to automate operational workflows and digitize the submissions experience

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that IL Group has selected Applied Digital Agency software to digitally transform their business. Leveraging Applied’s software, IL Group will automate daily workflows and gain visibility across their entire book of business, while also seamlessly integrating collaborative tools to reduce data entry during the application process and digitize submissions.

“The world is becoming more digital and we can’t expect our customers to interact with us any differently, so it was time to look for ways to digitally transform our customer experience,” said David Stidham, president, IL Group. “Applied’s Digital Agency software provides us with a single platform to digitally manage customer interactions at each stage of the policy lifecycle to increase ease of doing business while differentiating our customer service.”

Applied’s Digital Agency software consists of a foundational management system, customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated software enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated software applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, minimize E&O, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“Today’s insurance employees and customers are looking for more digital ways to interact to create similar experiences in all aspects of life,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency software will enable IL Group to provide the digital workplace and the online interactions for sales and servicing that create greater productivity and value for staff and customers alike.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

