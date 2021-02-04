Global Wireless Holter Monitor Market Size-Forecasts to 2026
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wireless Holter Monitor Market will grow with a CAGR value of 18.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wireless Holter Monitor Market - Forecast to 2026"
Key Market Insights
- The device with 12 channel function will be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026.
- The market for wireless devices will be seen growing faster than the software segment and will also be the largest market segment from 2021 to 2026
- Increasing demand for highly portable medical devices and the need for continuous rhythm monitoring for more than 24-48 hours while walking, sleeping, and doing other physical activities has helped the home care setting grow faster from 2021 to 2026.
- Biomedical Instruments, Dimetek - Digital Medical Technologies, Labtech, Biodevices, Norav Medical, Oy Diagnostic Devices, Rencare, SCHILLER, CardioNet, NothEast Monitoring, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Radiance Healthcare, POCKETECG, Hemodynamics Company, and WebCardio among others are the top players of the wireless holter monitor market.
Type of Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- 1 Channel
- 2 Channel
- 3 Channel
- 12 Channel
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Wireless Device
- ePatch
- Portable Monitor
- Associated Software/ App
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospital & Clinics
- Homecare Settings
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
