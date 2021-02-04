Global Wireless Holter Monitor Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wireless Holter Monitor Market will grow with a CAGR value of 18.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wireless Holter Monitor Market will grow with a CAGR value of 18.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Rising prevalence and incidence of atrial fibrillation, increasing geriatric patient population, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders witnessed in developing nations, rising demand for real-time bedside wearable monitors, and increasing awareness and need for lower false-positive results for pre and post-surgical plans by doctors will help the market grow rapidly.



Key Market Insights

The device with 12 channel function will be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026.

The market for wireless devices will be seen growing faster than the software segment and will also be the largest market segment from 2021 to 2026

Increasing demand for highly portable medical devices and the need for continuous rhythm monitoring for more than 24-48 hours while walking, sleeping, and doing other physical activities has helped the home care setting grow faster from 2021 to 2026.

Biomedical Instruments, Dimetek - Digital Medical Technologies, Labtech, Biodevices, Norav Medical, Oy Diagnostic Devices, Rencare, SCHILLER, CardioNet, NothEast Monitoring, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Radiance Healthcare, POCKETECG, Hemodynamics Company, and WebCardio among others are the top players of the wireless holter monitor market.

Type of Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

1 Channel

2 Channel

3 Channel

12 Channel

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Wireless Device ePatch Portable Monitor

Associated Software/ App

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Hospital & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

