Capsule8 Launches New Channel Partner Program

Capsule8, the pioneer behind production-ready infrastructure security for Linux systems, today announced the launch of its new partner program, Capitalize , to extend its reach to enable channel partners including value added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators to better serve their customers through unmatched Linux protection.



Rolling out nationally and beginning with more than 10 carefully-selected VARs and integration partners, including Gotham Technology Group, Fortifire and SideChannel, this program will enable solutions partners to deliver immediate value and fill the significant gaps that exist in Linux security. Capsule8 continues to provide the most powerful real-time detections on the market to enable companies to confidently defend their IT operations.

“Capsule8 is a pioneer in Linux security with proven technology that stands alone in the market,” said Ken Phelan, CTO at Gotham Technology Group. “Through this partner program, we are eager to unlock new business opportunities, seamlessly increase our sales margins and most importantly, provide our customers with critical security protections that are effective for Linux without introducing any friction or risk.”

“At a key client, Capsule8 has allowed us to replace unsupported, open-source tools with a fully supported, Linux-specific solution backed by a team with deep expertise in Linux exploitations. It's designed with containerization and modern infrastructure in mind and will work well with our long-term infrastructure strategy,” said Brian Haugli, managing partner, SideChannel. “The team has been responsive and agile and responded well during the testing and integration process. They feel like a meaningful addition to our vCISO delivery and client's team.”

“Capsule8 uniquely delivers modern Linux security by using kprobes and perf from userland, rather than the typical kernel-based agent architectures. Customers love it in conjunction with the other security products,” said Shaq Khan, founder and CEO, Fortifire.

The Capsule8 Protect solutions suite – Protect, Protect + and Complete – incorporates enhanced detections as well as both SaaS and on-premise delivery options, making Linux production protection more accessible to the market without needing deep in-house expertise into Linux, cloud or container threat models. Partner resellers will now be able to deliver Protect to customers, rapidly deploy the solutions and shore up Linux systems.

“The reception we have seen in the partner community to Capsule8 and the Capitalize program has been overwhelming,” said Jim Bandanza, CRO and COO, Capsule8. “They recognize Capsule8's runtime visibility and detection for production Linux workloads is a game changer and play a significant role in our go-to-market strategy. We are dedicated to their success."

“We wanted to ensure we created a frictionless experience so that our partners can immediately address the mission-critical needs of their clients’ Linux security gaps,” said Scott Major, director of partnerships, Capsule8. “Our partner program is designed to be easily adopted and provide immediate value by leveraging quick-and-easy deal registration, rapid sales engagement and guaranteed margins.”

Capsule8 removes the operational burden from partners and their customers throughout the entire lifecycle. From installation to deployment to management, Capsule8 Protect is not only easy to scale, but also presents all security information in an intuitive manner through an interactive console. The partner program will be customized to meet the needs of each individual firm to deliver instant value to security and operations teams, echoing the company’s commitment to secure production Linux environments for businesses of all sizes, in all industries.

About Capsule8

Production systems start with Linux – and so do we. Capsule8 is the pioneer behind production-ready infrastructure security for Linux systems. Designed to avoid costly downtime, overloaded hosts, or stability snafus caused by traditional security tools, organizations depend on Capsule8 to efficiently protect their cloud workloads with monitoring,detection, and response in any environment. Founded in 2016 by experienced hackers and security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky and Intel Capital, we make it possible to protect production without disruption. Learn more at www.Capsule8.com .

