Public Meeting Notice: Montana Wheat & Barley Committee

Montana Wheat & Barley Committee Board will meet virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The meeting will start at 8:00 a.m. and last until 12:00 p.m. Please contact the MWBC office at (406) 761-7732 or wbc@mt.gov to receive information the join the virtual meeting.

As always, the public is invited to participate in the board meeting. Click here to learn more about the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee.