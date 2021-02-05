Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice: Montana Wheat & Barley Committee

Montana Wheat & Barley Committee Board will meet virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Spring Board Meeting will take place on a virtual meeting format, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. 

The meeting will start at 8:00 a.m. and last until 12:00 p.m. Please contact the MWBC office at (406) 761-7732 or wbc@mt.gov to receive information the join the virtual meeting.

As always, the public is invited to participate in the board meeting. Click here to learn more about the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee.

