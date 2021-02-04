Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
World Pulses Day is February 10th

Celebrate pulse crops on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

World Pulses Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of pulses and their contribution to sustainable food systems and a world without hunger.

This celebration builds on the success of the International Year of Pulses in 2016 led by FAO, the United Nations General Assembly designated 10 February as World Pulses Day, which has since been supported by many Member countries.

Click here to learn more about the nutritional value, food security, and environmental benefits for pulse crops, as well as World Pulses Day. 

World Pulses Day is February 10th

