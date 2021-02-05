Self-Made Multi-Millionaire Releases Debut Money-Advice Book “Rich As F*ck: More Money Than You Know What to Do With”
EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES – February 4th, 2021— Los Angeles local and self-made multi-millionaire, Amanda Frances, has released her debut money advice book “Rich As F*ck: More Money Than You Know What to Do With,” which has debuted at #1 in 3 categories on Amazon such as Women & Business. “Rich as F*ck” dives into the money issues currently plaguing society while offering guidance on how to be financially empowered in 2021.
In Rich As F*ck, Amanda Frances demystifies the topic of money, cracking the code of financial liberation and abundance. Frances says, “Whether experiencing debilitating anxiety when thinking about bills, buried by debt, feeling guilty for wanting more, being stuck in a feast-or-famine cycle, or simply seeking the next steps on the path of financial growth, this book holds the answers.”
For years, Frances has been a digital course creator, writer, and podcaster. Prior to revolutionizing finances for women online, she held a range of jobs from a sheet-metal worker to a newspaper intern. Five years ago, she left a Ph.D. program, overcame hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, and is now a multimillionaire CEO.
In “Rich as F*ck,” Frances explains why the first step to uncovering limiting beliefs around money is to think back to the messages you received about it as a child, both directly and indirectly. Spend some time writing your answers in a journal or talking about them with a trusted friend, therapist, coach or mentor.
Frances also offers a 4-part video training series to provide insight and confidence to start and grow a business. It is filled with simplified strategy, fresh perspective, and the early steps for starting and scaling. Each video includes homework, journal prompts, and affirmations to integrate and apply the teachings to life, business, and online presence.
Website: https://amandafrances.com
Book: https://amandafrances.com/rich-af/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Rich-As-More-Money-Than-ebook/dp/B08QY57GFY
Link to course: https://amandafrances.com/the-spiritual-boss-ladys-business-basics-bootcamp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xoamandafrances/
More about Amanda Frances:
AMANDA FRANCES is a world-renowned thought leader on financial empowerment for women. In the world of personal development, she is widely known as the "Money Queen." Through her wildly popular digital courses, highly engaging online presence, the weekly "And She Rises" podcast, an ongoing mastermind for women entrepreneurs, and her daily free inspirational posts, meditations, and videos distributed across her social media channels, she empowers women to design lives and businesses they are wildly obsessed with. She has written for Forbes, Business Insider, and Success Magazine. Her mission is to get the power of money into the hands of goodhearted women who are here to change the world. Combining a background in ministry as well as mental health counseling with practical business advice and a deep knowledge of spiritual and energetic principles, Amanda isn't quite like any other "money coach" or "business guru". While putting herself through graduate school, Amanda taught herself how to build her first website. Nine years later, Amanda Frances Inc. is an eight-figure global brand with users in ninety-nine countries and clients in eighty-five countries. Amanda earned a Master’s of Science in Counseling from Southern Methodist University and a BA in Psychology from Oral Roberts University. She is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is currently in West Hollywood, California, as of late 2019.
