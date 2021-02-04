TIPS FOR CHOOSING A TAX PREPARER

Page Content

With the tax season officially opening February 12, South Carolina taxpayers may be searching for help to prepare their tax returns. If you're planning to use a tax preparer this tax season, be sure to do your homework before handing over your most sensitive tax information.

While most tax preparers are honest and provide great service, the IRS has obtained injunctions against "hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers" in the past. Return preparer fraud is one of the IRS' Dirty Dozen Tax Scams each year.

The IRS offers the following tips to help you make an informed decision when choosing the right tax preparer for you.

Avoid tax preparers who:

Base their fee on a percentage of your refund.

Claim they can obtain larger refunds than other tax preparers.

Refuse to sign a return they prepare.

Ask you to sign a blank tax return.

What to consider in picking a tax preparer:

Check their qualifications. All preparers must have a Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). You can use the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications to help find a preparer.

to help find a preparer. Ask about the preparer's fees. Do not give them your tax documents, Social Security numbers, or other personal information when making this request.

Make sure your preparer offers electronic filing. The quickest and most accurate way to get your refund is to electronically file and choose direct deposit .

and choose . Look for preparers who work all year, not just in tax season. Confirm that your preparer will be available after the tax filing deadline in case you have questions.

Look up tax preparers and read their reviews to make sure there aren't any red flags. You can check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure the preparer doesn't have a questionable history.

After you select a preparer:

Provide all records and receipts needed to prepare your return. Good preparers will ask for these and will ask questions to help calculate your total income, tax deductions, and credits.

Review the entire return and make sure you understand everything about your return before signing. Also be sure any refund goes directly to you and by direct deposit. Ask for a copy of your return and keep it for your records. Confirm your routing and account numbers on the return are correct.

If you have to pay the SCDOR, please tell your preparer you want to do so electronically. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

How to report suspected tax fraud and identity theft If you suspect tax fraud or identity theft, report it to the IRS and the SCDOR.

To the IRS:

Use Form 14157 to report any suspected tax fraud or abusive tax preparers.

to report any suspected tax fraud or abusive tax preparers. Use Form 14157-A if you suspect a tax preparer filed or changed your return without your consent.

if you suspect a tax preparer filed or changed your return without your consent. Use Form 14039 if you are an actual or potential victim of identity theft.

To the SCDOR:

Use CID-27 to report suspected tax fraud.

to report suspected tax fraud. Use I-381 to report if you are an actual or potential victim of identity theft.

