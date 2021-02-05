Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LPU/DPM-3 System includes LPU Low Profile Universal Load Cell and DPM-3 Panel Mount Load Cell Meter.

The LPU is a tension or compression load cell offered in 14 ranges from 100 LBS. to 50K LBS.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New from Transducer Techniques an economically priced System combination comprising of our popular LPU, (Low Profile Universal Load Cell) and our DPM-3 Load Cell Panel Meter. This system is suitable for a variety of industrial and OEM force measurement and weighing applications. The DPM-3, load cell meter, can be scaled to a full five digits/samples 60 readings per second/analog output and true peak reading capability. The LPU is a tension or compression load cell offered in 14 ranges from 100 LBS. to 50K LBS. Hold down is via outside diameter counter bored thru-holes, and loading is thru center at either end. Accuracies are consistent with highly accurate strain gauge based load cells.

