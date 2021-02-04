Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,074 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Encourages Nebraskans to Prioritize Wellness

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Encourages Nebraskans to Prioritize Wellness  

 

Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik (podium) and Gov. Ricketts (TV screen) at today’s press conference.

 

Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik (podium) and

Gov. Ricketts (TV screen) at today’s press conference.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a morning press conference to highlight the importance of regular physical activity and a nutritious diet.  In his remarks, Gov. Ricketts emphasized both the physical and mental health benefits of routine exercise. 

 

Dave Mlnarik, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sports Council, invited Nebraskans to participate in the WellPower Challenge as a way to improve their overall health.  The free, web-based challenge starts today and runs through April 30, 2021.  Nebraskans can sign up at www.wellpowermovement.com.  Participants can log their activity to earn virtual badges and qualify for prize drawings.

 

Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Adi Pour spoke of the need to give attention to every aspect of health by pursuing mental, spiritual, and physical wellness.  She noted that leading a healthy lifestyle can help a person to fend off disease.  Dr. Pour also urged Nebraskans to set aside regular time to focus on their physical fitness.

 

Sarah Sjolie, CEO of The Wellbeing Partners, talked about building a culture of wellbeing in communities and workplaces.  She especially encouraged Nebraskans to take steps to invest in their mental wellness as part of the WellPower Challenge.

 

Following today’s press conference, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley, the State’s Director of Public Health Dr. Gary Anthone, and others participated in a wellness walk around the State Capitol.

 

Video from today’s press conference is available by clicking here.  To take part in the WellPower Challenge go to www.wellpowermovement.com.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Encourages Nebraskans to Prioritize Wellness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.