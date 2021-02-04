Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Berry And Carter To Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council

February 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Justin Berry and Melissa Carter to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council for terms set to expire January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively. The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society.

Justin Berry of Austin is an officer in the Special Events and Emergency Management Unit for the Austin Police Department. He is the Appointed Vice President of the Austin Police Association, a supporter of Operation Blue Santa, and a member of CLEAT and the Texas Narcotic Officers Association. Berry completed his Basic Peace Officer Training at the Austin Police Academy, and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in leadership and management from the Sam Houston State University.

Melissa Carter of Bryan is the Victims Assistance Coordinator for the Brazos County District Attorney. She is vice president of EVET, Inc., coordinator for Brazos County Domestic Violence High Risk Team, and a former board member of Brazos County Domestic Violence Task Force. Additionally, she is a member of Brazos County Sexual Assault Response Team, Brazos Valley Child Abduction Response Team and a former member of Scotty’s House Multidisciplinary Task Force. Carter received Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.