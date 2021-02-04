Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,074 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, TDEM Deploy State Mobile Vaccine Teams To Five Underserved Counties This Week

February 4, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department (TMD), is deploying State Mobile Vaccination Teams (SMVT) to five additional underserved counties this week: Motley, Glasscock, Kenedy, Terrell, and McMullen. SMVTs previously deployed to DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr counties last week as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, where they vaccinated over 550 Texans. 

"Thank you to our partners at TDEM, TMD, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for working together to ensure underserved counties have access to COVID-19 vaccines," said Governor Abbott. "The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program is an important part of our work to get more vaccines in arms and ensure the health and safety of our communities." 

Learn more about the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, TDEM Deploy State Mobile Vaccine Teams To Five Underserved Counties This Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.