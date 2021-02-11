Thermometer Consumer Market Sees Significant Changes Due to COVID-19
In the market for consumer thermometers, TraQline shows drastic shifts in costs, sales, and consumer preference amid COVID-19.
A year ago none of us could have predicted the soaring demand in Thermometers...until the vaccine is more widely available and more people have immunity, keeping track of health will be important”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline - trusted for its market share and consumer behavior insights in the US and Canada - recently conducted an insightful analysis of the consumer thermometer market in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing pandemic is influencing demand for thermometers in a few ways. Perhaps not-so surprisingly, thermometer sales have grown substantially as the general public, schools, and businesses are using the health device as a form of detection or reassurance. However, consumer preferences in types of thermometers are also shifting, as well as where those devices are being purchased and how much customers are paying for them.
— Eric Voyer
According to TraQline data collected via monthly surveys between August 2019 to December 2020:
• Consumer purchase of Thermometers has almost doubled relative to other products tracked.
• Approximately half of the thermometers purchased were standard oral thermometers.
• Forehead/temple thermometer sales experienced significant surges monthly; nearly doubling from the year previous by November
Walmart sold the highest number of thermometers among all outlets, but Amazon picked up additional market share in the last few months. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens had sales of thermometers that remained steady for much of the period examined. And, while sixty-one percent of consumers purchased their thermometers in-store, online purchases had substantial gains.
Brand trends for thermometer sales are a bit harder to gauge in the thermometer market simply because there are so many, and TraQline reports that only 1 in 5 consumers know what brand of thermometer they purchased. Nevertheless, Braun, Vicks, iProven, and Equate brands all saw an uptick in forehead thermometer market share.
Another interesting fact unearthed by TraQline's in-depth market analysis of thermometer sales: prior to the pandemic, the average price paid for thermometers had sat idle at roughly $19. During the middle of the pandemic, prices paid peaked at $24, partially due to consumer shifts to purchasing more expensive forehead/temple models. As of now, the average price paid is still at $22.
With all things considered, The Stevenson Company believes these shifts in the thermometer market could be around for a while. According to Eric Voyer from TraQline: "A year ago none of us could have predicted the soaring demand in Thermometers or Health Supplies in general. Until the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available and more people have some measure of immunity, keeping track of physical health will be important to consumers."
The company spokesperson also noted that thermometers have grown to be nearly as much of a part of the pandemic as masks. As we move through COVID-19 in 2021, TraQline intends to continue its careful assessments of thermometer sales in the thermometer market, as well as assessments of other in-demand health supplies and the unique consumer behaviors amid the unprecedented situation.
The Stevenson Company tracks market share and product trends via TraQline, which is a revolutionary technology that measures ever-important consumer voice and behavior. By tracking the Who, What, Where, How, and Why of consumer purchases, the company offers competitive market insight so clients have the resources to make profitable business decisions.
