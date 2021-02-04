Unilog Reveals New eCommerce Analytics Offering

Site Analytics Pro to help companies drive more B2B sales online

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, announced today that it has released a new eCommerce analytics offering called Site Analytics Pro. This new module provides Unilog customers with complete visibility over the onsite behavior of their customers.



“Distributors require data to inform their digital commerce strategy,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “Site Analytics Pro provides insights that can answer questions like, ‘How can I increase online sales, how can I improve my customer’s digital experience, and in which channels should I invest more resources?’ This information is critical as more and more of our customers’ businesses shift to digital channels.”

The new analytics module includes several pre-built dashboards and reports designed for different personas, such as an executive decision maker, sales leader, or marketing team. Notable data points include:

Average order value and total overall revenue by customer

Conversion rates compared to company-defined goals

Abandoned cart reports with order values

Value of SEO acquisition keywords

Rankings of top performing products and categories

Heats maps and session recordings for tracking visitor behavior

In addition to the many pre-built dashboards and reports, Unilog customers can customize the platform according to their own unique data and visualization needs. They can also use Site Analytics Pro to set business performance goals and measure against progress. For many Unilog customers, this new offering represents an intriguing alternative to Google Analytics.

“Having the ability to define the metrics that are most important to us is powerful,” said Steve Steinbach, eCommerce Support Specialist at Insco Distributing, a Unilog customer. “Site Analytics Pro allows us to measure each step through the buying funnel, from initial site visit to final purchase. We can also view data by individual buyer or summarized by customer account. And Site Analytics Pro has several features that are much easier to access and understand than Google Analytics.”

This is Unilog’s first product release since their recent announcement of financial backing from Investcorp.

Site Analytics Pro is available for purchase by customers of Unilog’s B2B eCommerce platform.

ABOUT UNILOG

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com .

