Zignal Labs Names Gal Perl as Chief Product Officer

SaaS veteran to lead innovation of company’s next-generation media intelligence platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs ( https://zignallabs.com ) today announced that Gal Perl has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Perl will oversee the strategy, roadmap, and execution of the company’s media intelligence platform, which helps users track the narratives that can help or harm their business.



“Gal has spent his career leading the development of products that help users better understand and navigate complex ecosystems,” said Zignal CEO and co-founder Adam Beaugh. “He is joining Zignal at a pivotal moment for both our company and the world at large, as narratives born and amplified online are having significant real-world impacts. We are excited for the key role Gal will play in helping the world’s largest companies and organizations identify risks and optimize opportunities as they emerge.”

Perl has 20 years of experience leading product direction at Fitbit, PayPal, Reltio, and SAP, among other companies. Through this work, he has gained extensive experience driving the innovation of products leveraged by leading companies within the technology, healthcare, financial services, pharmaceutical, automotive, and retail sectors.

“The power of narratives to help or harm has never been more acutely witnessed than in this past year,” said Perl. “Technology that helps users meet the challenge of countering mis- and disinformation, while also ensuring that their own stories gain traction, is mission critical to communications, risk, and other professionals. Zignal has long been a leader in understanding media, and the chance to make a real impact – for companies, government entities, and society at large – was irresistible.”

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs is the world’s leading media intelligence company, helping users track the narratives that can help or harm them. Used by the world’s largest companies and public sector organizations, Zignal lets users measure and shape their reputation, understand what features are most impactful in products and experiences, and identify risks and opportunities as they emerge. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, NY and Washington, DC, Zignal serves customers around the world, including Expedia, Synchrony, Prudential, DTE Energy, The Public Goods Project, and Uber. To learn more, visit: www.zignallabs.com

