Alto Ingredients Receives Medical Ingredient Certification

ICP Facility Now Certified Pharmaceutical Excipient Supplier

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced its Illinois Corn Processing (ICP) facility is now 2017 EXCiPACT Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified.



“A key component of our growth strategy is broadening our access to additional ethyl alcohol markets,” said Mike Kandris, CEO. “In conjunction with our recently announced ISO 9001 and ICH Q7 certifications, our EXCiPACT certification accomplishes that goal. EXCiPACT is an independent, globally recognized certification standard for the use of excipients in the pharmaceutical industry. Excipients are the inactive components of a drug or medication, such as solvents, carriers or tinctures. We attained these quality certifications with the assistance of our customers who expect high quality, safe ingredients for use in their formulations. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to meeting those expectations.”

About EXCiPACT

Regulators require excipient users to qualify their suppliers based on GMP/GDP audits. Regulators have indicated that third-party auditing of suppliers is acceptable if a creditable certification body issues certificates and audit reports by employing qualified auditors who are demonstrably credible in suitable GMP/GDP standards and in the needs of the pharmaceutical industry. EXCiPACT is a non-profit organization that owns and manages oversight of such an independent, high quality, third-party certification program available to pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers and distributors worldwide. For more information please visit https://www.excipact.org/

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

