GBT Developing a Long-Range Radio System Targeting Global Communication for Remote Telemedicine

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), commenced the development of a long range radio system targeting global communication for remote telemedicine. GBT believes that the system, if fully developed, can be used for a wide variety of applications in the military, science research, global maritime telemedicine, remote hiking communication and similar.



GBT’s vision is to enable telemedicine services around our globe. Starting with its qTerm vitals device and moving forward towards new infrastructure for health monitoring technological services, the company is now seeking to develop a long-range radio system to enable health monitoring anywhere in the world. The long-range radio system will be developed based on GBT’s granted patent #10,616,715, which presents an ultra-long-range radio system for tracking technology. The new radio system is being developed to work with qTerm and the company’s future health related technology to enable data and audio communication for long distances. Providing health services is challenging in remote locations around the world. The introduced system, is aiming to enable telemedicine services where conventional communication is not available, for example, remote mountains, jungles, maritime vessels and similar. In remote locations an immediate health related vitals and information may be needed to be sent to a faraway physician for a quick advice. It is the goal of the radio system to enable sending data and audio signals thousands of miles reaching a physician in a modern clinic. For example, a user will be able to take his/her vitals using qTerm device in a village, somewhere near the Amazon river, and sending it for a quick physician evaluation in San Diego, California. The radio system is targeted bidirectional data and audio communication for first phase. The second phase is planned to include a wider bandwidth to support live video streaming. The company believes that this type of technology can assist with global health in remote locations around the world and can save lives by enabling a physician advice during health crisis. The system will incorporate MESH operation to work as a relay to transfer the data around the globe. The long-range radio transmission data will be private and secured including advanced error-correction protocol to ensure reliable and efficient communication channel. The system is also envisioned to provide the user’s location with or without GPS services. The company is targeting this system as a potential candidate for remote telemedicine, military rescue and health monitoring, maritime telemedicine, remote hiking and similar health support in faraway locations.

"Imagine a mountain climber somewhere in the Himalayas that encountered a health-related issue and needs an immediate physician consultation. Obviously, there are no conventional communication at this location and even a satellite phone can maintain near-continuous, delayed global coverage at times. With this system the climber will be able to take vitals using a qTerm device and sending the results to a physician in New York city in real-time. Since the technology is designed to be bi-directional we envision the physician being able to advise on further steps to assist with the health emergency. In addition, a full audio communication can be established with the physician via this channel," stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

