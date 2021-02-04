Clikia Corp Acquires Significant Non-Controlling Stake in Aether Diamonds

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that it has taken a significant non-controlling investment stake in leading lab-grown diamond producer, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”).



Through its unique IP-protected production process, Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to make beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from damaging excess CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere. Management also believes Aether is an advantageous vehicle for investment exposure because it is an early-stage venture, allowing the Company to secure a material stake for $150K as part of a $1.5 million round.

Aether has already amassed over $1 million in preorders just one month after announcing its inception.

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, stated, “We recently launched our Amani Jewelers subsidiary as one route to capitalize on the robust growth potential of the lab-grown diamond market, but we have enough conviction in this thesis that we wanted to also take advantage of what we feel is a tremendous opportunity to own a piece of a strong brand with early traction before it launches on a full commercial scale. Aether is special. Other lab-grown diamond producers can claim they don’t contribute to making the world a worse place. But Aether can claim its methods actually make the world a better place, one beautiful stone at a time.”

On a macro level, the Company strongly believes in the long-term growth and value potential of the global lab-grown diamonds space, which is expected to grow to over $27 billion in annual sales by 2023, according to recent Marketwatch.com research.

About Aether

Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision – to create jewelry that pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. As the future of fine jewelry, created for humans, and the planet, each breathtaking Aether piece is designed and crafted by hand. Aether is proud to be the first company in the world to successfully create carbon-negative diamonds, which serve as a symbol of its commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

