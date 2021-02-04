Coastline College is Ranked #1 in California and Nationwide by Community College Review for Diversity

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College has been recognized for outstanding commitment to diversity both in California and nationwide by Community College Review (CCR). For their Diversity Report, CCR employed applicable research methodology, collected student data from community colleges in each state, and analyzed it to determine how much diversity exists. The Coastline College diversity score of 0.83, was more than the California state average of 0.73. Coastline College ranked #1 in California among the 115 California community colleges, in addition to ranking #1 among the 1700 nationwide community colleges.

Coastline is one of the most unique community colleges in California serving a specially, diverse student population. Coastline College upholds a level of commitment to broadening diversity, equity, and inclusion in many forms including race, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, veterans, people with disabilities and members of the LGBT community. Coastline represents students of all ages, different backgrounds and circumstances, ethnicities, abilities and learning styles, and brings these students to Coastline through initiatives, programs and outreach, student recruitment, retention and completion, as well as hiring practices for faculty and staff.

For over 40 years, Coastline College has been one of the nation’s most innovative institutions providing high quality flexible education opportunities where its students live and work while providing outstanding support for those students at a distance. The college offers 100% online and site-based AA degrees, military education, corporate training as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today’s workforce. Coastline also offers a wealth of transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year college or university. Coastline College’s low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and one of the least-expensive institutions for higher education.

Community College Review has led the nation for almost 50 years in the publication of scholarly peer reviewed research and commentary on community colleges. CCR publishes articles on all aspects of community college administration, education, and policy. The CCR serves a national and international audience which includes presidents, community college faculty and administrators, university researchers, policymakers and others interested in the role of community colleges in higher education.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu