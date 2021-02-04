Pure Sunfarms Launches Real Fruit Gummies, Inspired by B.C. Fruits

Sour Black Cherry THC and Sour Raspberry 1:1 Gummies Make Their Debut in B.C. First

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms today unveils the further expansion of its cannabis 2.0 offerings, with its first cannabis-infused edible products. Featuring flavours such as sour black cherry and sour raspberry, Pure Sunfarms Real Fruit Gummies are inspired by B.C. fruits. A selection of Pure Sunfarms Real Fruit Gummies will be launched in B.C. first, with the full range of flavours and potencies expected to be available in B.C. and other markets served in the months ahead.

Pure Sunfarms Real Fruit Gummies are expected to be one of the only gummies in Canada made using real fruit. In developing the gummies, it was important for Pure Sunfarms to create a product that was equally delicious as it was natural. Featuring natural flavours and colours, they are pectin-based, clean label, and vegan, ensuring a soft, natural texture with every bite.

“We see lots of potential in this rapidly growing segment. We’re a brand that takes great pride in our B.C. roots, so it was a natural extension of our brand to add Real Fruit Gummies, inspired by B.C. fruits, to our portfolio,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our team takes a true craftsmanship approach to the creation of our Real Fruit Gummies—from the selection of flavours, choice of ingredients, formulation development, and how they are packaged before they go out the door. Every decision has been carefully and intentionally made at each stage. We are excited to see how new and existing consumers react to this pure and delicious new offering that speaks volumes to what we are all about at Pure Sunfarms.”

The first of Pure Sunfarms Real Fruit Gummies to be made available are Sour Black Cherry THC gummies featuring 2.5 mg of THC per piece, and Sour Raspberry 1:1 gummies featuring a balanced potency with 2.5 mg of THC and 2.5 mg of CBD per piece. Pure Sunfarms plans to deepen its offering with additional flavours and potencies (Strawberry 1:4 and Peach Nectar CBD) in the coming months.

Pure Sunfarms has an exclusive partnership agreement with White Rabbit, a B.C.-based craft cannabis food formulation and development company, in which the Pure Sunfarms team manufactures cannabis-infused gummies at their B.C. greenhouse. Gummies from both companies will be distributed and sold by Pure Sunfarms under their respective brands.

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

