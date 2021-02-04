Digihost Announces 33.7 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of January

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its Bitcoin (“BTC”) holdings by a total of 33.7 BTC as of January 31, 2021, which it accumulated through its BTC mining operations in the month of January 2021. Digihost now has a total of 183.7 BTC in its possession, which based on current BTC prices have an approximate value of US$6,890,000.



Digihost is also happy to report that the Company has increased its hashrate from 143 Petahash on December 31, 2020 to 184 Petahash on January 31, 2021. Management believes that with the increase in its hashrate, Digihost is well positioned to capitalize on increased expansion of operations and maintain strong BTC mining operations throughout 2021 and beyond.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

