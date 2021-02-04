Electriq Power Introduces AC-Coupled PowerPod 2 LFP-Based Residential Battery Storage System

Latest high-performance model now available; offers energy independence in an industry-leading solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”) , a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announces the launch and ready availability of the PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled , the latest addition to their industry-leading family of PowerPod residential battery systems. The high-performance, cobalt-free PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled boasts even higher power output with LFP-based batteries and three models of usable capacity—AC-10 (kWh), AC-15 (kWh), and AC-20 (kWh)—to meet every homeowner's energy storage needs.



Notable features of the PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled include:

7.6 kW of continuous power output

Outdoor-rated battery (NEMA 3R)

Integrates with most solar inverters

Four operating modes: Backup, Time of Use, Self-Supply, and Zero Export

Resilient communication with PowerPod during power and internet outages via built-in LTE

Easy installation with guaranteed commissioning via LTE

Grid services-ready through OpenADR 2.0b certification or Electriq-developed PowerADR protocol



The newest version of Electriq Power’s flagship PowerPod comes just two months after the company introduced the PowerPod 2 DC, their first system equipped with cobalt-free batteries. The non-toxic, non-hazardous Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4) chemistry is rapidly becoming the industry standard as it enhances safety, enables longer battery cycle life, and increases reliability.

“As we developed the PowerPod 2, we knew that the market was hungry for competitive solutions to Powerwall at the right price. Today we are happy to bring that product to the market,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “Homeowners love the safety and long life of the battery, and installers appreciate the increased power output, ease of installation, and competitive price. The PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled combines the best features our PowerPod systems offering, making it one of the most innovative residential battery storage systems on the market. We are excited to begin the new year with our most comprehensive solution to date.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several milestones in 2020, including the company's definitive agreements with Emergent Microgrid, a provider of turnkey microgrids, and Lilypad Energy, a provider of data analytics solutions. In October, the PowerPod became the first fully integrated OpenADR 2.0b-compliant battery storage system on the market, enabling Electriq Power to seamlessly partner with energy aggregators and participate in today’s dynamic energy marketplace.

Electriq Power is currently accepting preorders for the PowerPod 2 AC-Coupled, with volume deliveries beginning in early March.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy transition. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b82b956-be1a-4a41-acb2-ad882923e382