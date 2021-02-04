Trex Commercial Products Brings Fans to Their Feet With Safe Standing Solutions

Customizable systems elevate the fan experience

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fittingly timed to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems, has introduced a number of Safe Standing Solutions designed to elevate the fan experience for avid supporters of MLS and other sports. The customizable systems allow fans to safely stand (or sit) and cheer on their favorite teams – and can be integrated into new builds or existing venues to enhance function and versatility.



“Major League Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., attracting a devoted and enthusiastic fan community with its own unique culture and match-day rituals,” explained Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “One of those traditions is having a dedicated section for the most avid supporters who love to stand and cheer throughout an entire match. Our new safe standing solutions are designed with these spectators in mind, but also offer flexibility to accommodate fans who may need or prefer to sit along with attendees of other types of sporting and special events.”

Inspired by the popular standing supporter sections across European “football” stadiums, the Trex Commercial Products engineering team adapted the concept for use in the U.S., introducing the country’s first safe-standing section with integrated seating at the new Banc of California Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Football Club. Based on the success of the project, the company engineered a set of customizable components designed to make this distinctive viewing experience viable for a wider array of venues.

Standing Rail™ System

The Standing Rail System utilizes a metal frame with top rail and bottom kick rail, creating a space for supporters to stand during events. The angled frame creates a comfortable lean rail for standing spectators, while also optimizing views and enhancing crowd control by allowing for easy access and movement within the aisles. Additionally, the system can be configured to accommodate drink rail to create a more social gathering area.

Seating Rail™ System

The Seating Ra i l System affords ample room for fans to stand, while also providing integrated seating in two flexible options:

Tip Up Seats – This option features individual retractable, tip-up style seats with backrests integrated into the railing frame. The ultra-slim seating profile measures just 13” when folded and 25” from back to seat edge when in use. The all-polymer seating units provide convenient comfort and lock into place when not in use to optimize standing room and traffic flow.

Bench Seat – This option comes with fold-down bench seats mounted securely to the metal railing frame. Designed to accommodate several seated spectators, the slim bench profile allows for more than 18” of legroom when in use allowing ample room for standing spectators and easy movement within the section. The sturdy metal frame includes a built-in lean rail for added safety and comfort.

Made of commercial-grade aluminum, steel and stainless steel, Trex Commercial Products’ Safe Standing Solutions are available in multiple frame styles, finishes and mounting options. Railing heights are customizable, and systems can be adapted to accommodate steep rakes.

“We are all eager for the return of live events,” emphasized Rygielski Preston. “With these versatile solutions, venues both new and old can welcome fans back to an entirely re-imagined and elevated experience.”

To learn more about Trex Commercial Products’ Safe Standing Solutions, visit www.trex commercial.com

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990 and is a division of Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX]. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be one of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies according to Fortune magazine, and one of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies according to Forbes. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

