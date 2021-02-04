Device42 Earns AWS Migration Competency Status

Achievement Puts Company in a Select Group of AWS Partners in the Discovery and Planning Category

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device42 , a comprehensive agentless discovery system for hybrid IT, today announced that its platform has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status in the Discovery and Planning category.



The AWS Competency Program highlights AWS Partners with the proven industry expertise and technology required for successful enterprise migration to AWS. Device42’s inclusion in the Discovery and Planning category affirms Device42 as a trusted source of technology for enterprises who want to accelerate their migration to AWS with ease and success.

“We’re proud of earning AWS Migration Competency status and joining a select group of migration solutions for AWS,” said Raj Jalan, founder and CEO of Device42. “This achievement underscores Device42’s commitment to AWS, our dedication to partners and customers, and our ability to help clients achieve cloud success. AWS Migration Competency status also expands our capabilities as a preferred provider of data, insight and intelligence required for cloud migration and hybrid IT management.”

Achieving AWS Migration Competency status requires rigorous vetting that exceeds the requirements for technical certification. To earn the distinction, Device42 demonstrated a track record of successful, large-scale customer migrations leveraging the company’s expertise in migrating highly complex legacy and custom applications across Windows, Linux, HP-UX, z/OS, iSeries, Solaris, AIX, and other platforms.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Device42 provides a single source of truth and visibility across interdependencies of resources with ease — even in the most complex IT enterprises across an array of physical, virtual, cloud, and storage infrastructure. Its discovery includes network switching, bare metal servers, chassis and blades, hypervisors, IT subnets, and more. The actionable data Device42 provides helps technology teams reduce risks, increase agility, and secure cost savings as they migrate to AWS.

Device42 is integrated with native AWS solutions such as Migration Evaluator (formerly TSO Logic), CloudEndure and AWS Migration Hub. It’s capable of mapping deep application dependencies, providing unmatched visibility into interconnected affinity groups and business applications to create and accurately prioritize move groups. Device42’s resource utilization and Cloud Recommendation Engine features help customers choose the right-sized AWS instance to save money.

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of your IT ecosystem. Device42 intelligently groups discovered workloads by application affinities, dramatically reducing the effort required to create move groups, capturing all communications.

Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices.

