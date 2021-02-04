Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Amendment to Private Placement Price

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) On February 2, 2021 the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units. The price of the units has been increased from CAD$0.90 to CAD$0.91 per unit due to a rounding error.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. Our reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com and public documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov in the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

James R. Bond, CEO and President

For further information, please contact:

James R. Bond, CEO and President Richard Lee, Chief Financial Officer Corporate Address:
Email: bond@kelsotech.com Email: lee@kelsotech.com 13966 - 18B Avenue
South Surrey, BC V4A 8J1
www.kelsotech.com


