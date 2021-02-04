LogicMonitor Inks Multinational Partnership with Fusion Global Business Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Cloud-based IT monitoring company’s partner network scales beyond borders to give even more customers unprecedented visibility



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring intelligence and observability platform, today announced its partnership with Fusion Global Business Solutions (Fusion GBS), a specialist in delivering measured outcomes for enterprise customers with AI-powered service management and operations. Fusion joins an elite group of resellers, systems integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and technology integrators within the LogicMonitor Partner Network .

“We are thrilled to add LogicMonitor to our solution portfolio,” said John Mohan, CEO of Fusion GBS. “The extraordinary strain organizations are currently experiencing in their IT environments calls for a market-leading platform like LogicMonitor to provide insights and expedite digital transformation. We chose to partner with LogicMonitor because of its robust AIOps functionality, end-to-end visibility, and user-friendly reporting.”

Fusion GBS is the first specialized multinational partner within the LogicMonitor Partner Network. As a partner, Fusion will leverage its expertise, along with LogicMonitor’s best-in-class monitoring and observability platform, to help organizations automate workflows, improve productivity and gain visibility into all components of their hybrid IT environments. This partnership allows Fusion to further expand in the market for IT hybrid infrastructure monitoring.

“Our partnership with Fusion GBS is the gateway to expanding LogicMonitor’s coverage across the globe, ensuring that our innovative platform is a part of Fusion’s impressive market coverage,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances. “Fusion is a leading solutions provider with a world-class team who shares our vision of helping organizations optimize their business performance. We look forward to working with Fusion and complementing their unparalleled portfolio of solutions and services with the LogicMonitor platform.”

In addition to expanding its geographic partnerships, LogicMonitor launched LM Logs ™, the company’s new cloud-based log intelligence solution. LogicMonitor partners can now harness LM Logs, LogicMonitor’s AIOps Early Warning System and a wide variety of other existing capabilities to provide even more valuable business insights to their customers.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

About Fusion Global Business Solutions

Fusion Global Business Solutions delivers measured outcomes for its customers with AI-powered service management and operations. With its own software and world class vendors like BMC Software and Automation Anywhere, Fusion will help you optimise and automate your workflows, improve productivity and reduce costs. With global offices, Fusion specialises in complex implementations and working in secure environments. For more information, visit www.fusiongbs.com