LAST CHANCE FOR EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT LIVING AT SHEA HOMES' OCEAN PLACE IN SEAL BEACH

Final Model Home Now Selling

/EIN News/ -- SEAL BEACH, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shea Homes presents the final opportunity to purchase the last decorated model home featuring professional, designer selected upgraded finishes at the exclusive Ocean Place community offering beachfront living in Seal Beach. The elegant Plan 5 model home features approximately 3,259 interior square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths with 2 additional powder rooms, bonus room and an office. The included rooftop deck provides spectacular panoramic views of the amazing Seal Beach shoreline and Alamitos Bay.

“We expect this final model home at Ocean Place to sell quickly,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “I encourage anyone seeking luxury living on the water to call 949.526.8829 today and request an appointment today.”

The luxurious two-story single-family residence offers a free-flowing open floor plan to enhance the waterfront living experience. Impressive features include a chef’s kitchen with island and professional-grade appliances, a great room with fireplace, and a covered porch. The second level invites creative flexibility with a bonus room, an office with a powder room and the upstairs laundry room adds convenience to daily living. The spa-like primary suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, separate shower, free-standing tub and a private deck off the front of the home. Special detailing extends retreat area with beverage center, built-in coffee maker, and dramatic tile detailing on opposing walls.

Complete with the latest in smart home technology, SheaConnect features include Ring video doorbell, Kwikset® Kevo smart lock entry door, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, advanced Cat 6 wiring, Eero wireless access points, and Amazon Echo Show. Whole house energy-savings promise year-round comfort, including Honeywell smart thermostats, WiFi-controlled tankless water heaters, state-of-the-art insulation and dual-paned windows.

The shoreline of Seal Beach is just steps from your door. Walking the historic Seal Beach Pier is a must to take in the vast sights of Long Beach, mountains, jetties, dolphins, seals and sunsets! Continue on to Seal Beach’s quaint Old Town area via Main Street with fun dining and shopping. Close by, Alamitos Bay Marina is the largest marina in Long Beach with no shortage of family-friendly fun. Try out the hydrobikes, paddleboard, boat or romantic gondola rentals. Enjoy the restaurants around the marina and nearby shopping on 2nd Street, including the brand-new 2nd & PCH shopping center. You'll also have the highly anticipated River's End Park just steps away.

Ocean Place is easily accessible from the 405 Freeway or Pacific Coast Highway, and the Information Center is located at 205 1st Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Model tours of are offered daily by appointment only from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Schedule your private in-person or virtual appointment by calling 949.526.8829 or visit www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program. For driving directions, please visit SheaHomes.com.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

Francine Bangert Shea Homes 7143359646 fran@kovachmarketing.com