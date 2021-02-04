Melissa Commemorates Today’s ‘National Thank a Mail Carrier Day’

The leader in data quality and address management recognizes the USPS and its front-line workers who deliver

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today celebrates ‘Thank a Mail Carrier Day’ in recognition of the dedicated people who deliver mail across the United States, its territories, and its military installations across the globe. Each day, the United States Postal Service® (USPS®) processes and delivers 181.9 million pieces of First-Class Mail through the service of more than 80,000 letter carriers. These hardworking individuals drive, walk, bike, and even ride mules to transport mail to its destination.



“In a year fraught with challenges, the USPS came through in so many ways – delivering everything from groceries and household supplies to electoral ballots and stimulus checks – meeting the needs of a population in crisis. The mail carrier has been and continues to be an integral part of this essential business,” said Roxanne Johnson, Mailing Software Product Manager, Melissa. “At Melissa, we take great pride in working closely with the USPS to improve the address accuracy that ensures mail reaches its intended recipient. Join us on February 4th in taking a moment to thank the dedicated front line postal workers who bring us the goods and keep our world moving.”

The Postal Service processes and delivers 472.1 million mail pieces each day. Other interesting facts* include:

Mail carriers are assigned routes with as many as 4,000 deliverable addresses or as few as one. A central location, such as a high rise or corporate campus, may be designated one deliverable address where a large volume of mail is received from the USPS then further sorted and delivered via mailroom personnel.

Carrier routes average about 600 deliverable addresses per route; a carrier may be assigned multiple routes.

In 2019, USPS employees traveled 1.34 billion miles to deliver mail.

The Postal Service relies on the sale of postage, products, and services – not taxpayer money – to fund its operations.

Melissa has spent decades building cutting-edge solutions aimed at address and customer contact data accuracy and continually fine-tunes its rule sets, parsing, and proprietary address engines to offer unparalleled results. By partnering with the USPS, Melissa is able to stay ahead of emerging and shifting challenges and opportunities to facilitate accurate mail delivery in line with the organization’s unofficial motto: Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

