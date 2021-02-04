MobileSmith Health Announces Updates to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced the transition of two members of the company’s Board of Directors to Advisory roles – Randy Tomlin and Chanan Epstein. These changes allow MobileSmith Health, in the future, to align with and extend opportunities to key individuals in the HealthCare industry.



“On behalf of the entire MobileSmith Health team and its stakeholders, we sincerely thank both Randy and Chanan for the years of leadership and many contributions they have provided,” said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. “Randy and Chanan have been instrumental in paving the way for the growth and success of the company.”

“Following my time as Chairman and CEO, I transitioned to the board in 2020 where I’ve had the pleasure of watching the company expand from a legacy mobile application platform to a healthcare product company delivering mobile applications with EMR integration to hospitals and patients,” said Tomlin. “I am incredibly proud of the progress that MobileSmith has made over the past five years and truly believe MobileSmith is positioned, more now than ever, to continue the mission of changing healthcare one patient at a time.”

The MobileSmith Health Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services addresses the complex challenges of patient engagement, patient empowerment and improves care quality faced by all healthcare organizations.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company’s health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are – on their mobile devices – to extend a provider’s ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

