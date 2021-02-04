Liveclicker Awards NASCAR, Rover and BrandsMart USA as Email Innovators

Brands Make the Most of Email To Keep Customers Engaged

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker , a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that clients, NASCAR, Rover and BrandsMart USA, were awarded as Email Innovators. These brands won for their ability to find creative new ways to engage subscribers and make their teams more efficient. Being named an Email Innovator is particularly meaningful in the midst of the pandemic, which drove millions of people online, where email was a key communication channel. At the same time, many companies saw strains on their teams, as they often were forced to “do more with less” by cutting costs while also pivoting to serve their customers in new ways.



“We immediately saw the benefit with time and cost savings that Liveclicker had on our teams. With such dynamic capabilities and the ease of use from setup to execution—the benefits quickly outmatched the cost. As a company, we were able to save on production time, making go-to-market even easier than before,” said Bryan Persad, Director of Email at BrandsMart USA.

Each innovator saw increases in conversion rates from their work with Liveclicker, while also driving more creative, engaging experiences for their audiences.

NASCAR: Using the Liveclicker platform, NASCAR created engaging “peel-to-reveal” mystery offers for their birthday emails, which offered discounts to incentivize customers to click through to the shop, transforming the promotion into a tactile, engaging experience.

94% increase in conversions

308% increase in revenue

Rover: The pet care services online marketplace dynamically personalized email content based on customers’ dog breeds to drive more sales for the Rover Store. Using Liveclicker’s A/B testing capabilities, Rover tested this campaign against a generic email template to incredible results.

200% increase in testing compared to its previous vendor

80% increase in revenue over generic email compared to its previous vendor

BrandsMart USA: With Liveclicker’s real-time content, BrandsMart USA was able to craft a weekly deals campaign that showcased the latest deals without building new content from scratch each week.

12% increase in incremental opens from 2019 to present

Revenue upticks of over 2% on a campaign-by-campaign basis

“We’re amazed with the creativity and ingenuity of our Email Innovators this quarter. In a difficult environment, they created unforgettable experiences while also improving their business performance,” said Kenna Hilburn, Chief Operating Officer at Liveclicker. “NASCAR, Rover and BrandsMart USA are all very deserving of a big ‘congratulations.’ Clients like these are why we love what we do at Liveclicker.”

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, MasterCard, Kroger, and Chico’s rely on the company’s market-leading RealTime Email solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

Riley Strategic LLC

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com