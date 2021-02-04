DNR seeks comments on Duluth-area lake and stream fisheries management plans

Anglers and others interested in fisheries management strategies for lakes and streams in the Duluth area may comment on fisheries management plans through Monday, March 1. This annual review process includes two streams within the Duluth city limits.

Fisheries management plans identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes and streams over the next five to 20 years. They include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information and species presence.

Comments and suggestions from the public are crucial in planning and determining fisheries management success. For anglers, this is the best opportunity to influence how these lakes and streams are managed for fishing.

Lakes

Plans for Apple Lake, Prairie Lake and Island Lake Reservoir will be reviewed. This is Apple Lake’s first initial plan. The Prairie Lake plan highlights recent changes in northern pike regulations. The Island Lake Reservoir plan details proposed changes in walleye regulations to improve sizes caught, as well as updating muskellunge management and status.

Streams

A new initial plan is being written for Coolidge Creek. Plans for Knowlton and Tischer creeks are also being updated and will address stocking success and changes, habitat changes and needs, and means of improving the resilience of streams and their watersheds in the face of climate change.

People can request electronic copies of draft or current plans and recent fish survey information by calling the Duluth area fisheries supervisor Deserae Hendrickson at 218-214-3752, or emailing [email protected].

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Duluth work area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.