How to Hire Top Talent for Your Non-Profit - Joni Fixel Explains

Joni Fixel On How to Hire Top Talent for Your Non-ProfitOKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES , February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit recruitment is often a unique challenge. While a nonprofit’s recruitment goals are the same as a for-profit corporation’s, they are often operating with far less in terms of financial resources. This can make it challenging to compete for top talent - especially when you are also attempting to find a candidate whose beliefs, passions, and talents align with your nonprofit’s culture and mission Joni Fixel tells us.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 12.3 million jobs are provided by nonprofits. That’s 10.2 percent of all private-sector employment. As socially conscious millennials and Gen Z rise in the workforce, organizations with a mission have seen increased growth. In fact, between 2007 and 2016, job growth in the for-profit sector was eclipsed by nonprofit growth by a factor of three to one.
Joni Fixel is a retired attorney and former business owner who now works voluntarily as the Vice President of Human Resources for National Career Group LLC - a permanent/contract professional staffing and Lean Continuous Improvement company. Her passion is placing highly-qualified candidates in the perfect positions for their unique skills and strengths. She regularly works with nonprofits to uncover and recruit top talent in their fields.
Joni Fixel believes that to attract the highest quality candidates in today’s competitive job market, nonprofits should be leveraging best practices to improve and streamline their recruitment strategies.
Include Your Mission in Your Open Job Descriptions Advises Joni Fixel
When you’re trying to grab the attention of top talent, you should define what sets you apart, says Joni Fixel. For nonprofits, that’s often their mission and values. When you spell out not just what the candidate’s job will be, but also what impact their work will have and what good that impact will do in the world, you are more likely to find the candidates whose values align with your organization’s culture and mission.
This process also serves to weed out those candidates who are not drawn to the mission and core values says Joni Fixel. This can help create a less cluttered candidate pipeline and a smoother hiring process. Finding candidates who are are both qualified and passionate about the cause also serves to strengthen retention over time.
Streamline Your Recruitment Processes Says Joni Fixel
According to a recent survey, 60 percent of applicants say that they have abandoned a recruitment process that has taken too long. Nonprofits are often restricted in how quickly they can move by certain grants, by-laws, funding, or government requirements, but there is always room for improvement says Joni Fixel.
