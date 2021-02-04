Let Us Help You Find a New Way to Navigate Through Divorce Peacefully
Let Us Help You Find a New Way to Navigate Through Divorce PeacefullyALBANY, NY, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mediated Online Solutions is a newly-formed organization that is 100% virtual. It is here to help you through life’s ups and downs where sometimes you just need that extra assistance.
Sometimes in life, we encounter unexpected challenges. Do you have the support and guidance you need to face life’s challenges? The skilled and compassionate team at Mediated Online Solutions offers a respectful alternative to facing those challenges whether it is a divorce, prenuptial agreements, child custody, or cohabitation agreements. The goal in mediation is to reach a non-confrontational agreement outside of the courts - and living in today’s unprecedented times this is possible online and through Zoom - making the whole procedure possible from the comfort of your home.
“I wanted to go through the divorce process without losing my integrity and becoming bitter. Debra helped me navigate through my options with civility. Needing to get a divorce is unpleasant, but I was satisfied with the final outcome Debra helped me achieve.” Child Custody Client
“We are so excited to be able to bring this service together and allow people to have an option that allows them to mediate their life from home,” said Debra Whitson. “I have seen the toll that courtroom divorce and custody battles have taken on families, especially children. I can’t imagine why anyone would choose litigation over mediation.”
Debra Whitson is an experienced Mediator. With a current Family Law practice and her history as a prosecutor, Debra believes that legal battles are more harmful than helpful to families. Debra is passionate about helping people find ways to make their own decisions rather than leaving it to the court, and can skillfully manage and advise couples through all matters of law, including child custody, financial support, and property distribution.
John Haverlick, LCSWR, has spent over 50 years assisting children, families, and couples in recognizing their strength and resilience so that they can better cope with the situations in their lives. John is a trusted listener and guide, helping clients face some of their most difficult life obstacles with grace and compassion. John helps clients manage the pain and strain of changing relationships while focusing the parties on goals for the present and future rather than past hurts and disappointments.
With Debra’s legal expertise and John’s extensive experience in mental health, this power team is uniquely equipped to help couples with virtual coaching and mediation services to those going through divorce and co-parenting challenges. Being virtual means that they can help anyone, anywhere in the world at any time.
A Mediated Divorce helps families avoid the emotional toll of a litigated divorce and allows the parties to craft an agreement that is uniquely tailored to meet their needs. Because the process involves a pledge to treat each other with respect and teaches the couple better ways to communicate effectively, the parties can end their marriage and at the same time gain skills to more effectively co-parent and solve problems as they move forward. Most families who choose Collaborative Divorce spend less money on legal fees and litigation costs.
www.mediatedonlinesolutions.com
