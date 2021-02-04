Bug Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with The Transformation Group
Bug Labs and The Transformation Group are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, in preparation of the Signalpattern rollout. www.signalpattern.comNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bug Labs and The Transformation Group are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, combining Bug Labs’ expanded rollout of its API-interaction platform Signalpattern, with The Transformation Group’s expertise in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development & deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients through their business transformations.
"The speed of business is rapidly accelerating and our partnership with The Transformation Group will help our customers adapt and thrive in this new environment.” said Peter Semmelhack, Founder and CEO, Bug Labs.
“By combining their deep expertise and enterprise services with our latest productivity software platform, Signalpattern, we will enable organizations to innovate, communicate and compete more effectively than ever before."
“Our partnership is a powerful combination. Together with Bug Labs, we will develop innovative solutions for our clients and enable them to reinvent their customer experiences and business models, to create new value and enable differentiation.” said Sunil Notani, Co-Founder, The Transformation Group. “As we continue to grow and expand, we want to offer more business value to our clients to enable improve efficiencies and increase revenue. Leveraging Signalpattern as a platform, we will accelerate the pace of our clients’ digital transformations.”
About Bug Labs
Bug Labs, a New York City-based, enterprise software company, develops innovative productivity applications that enable customers to discover, use and share critical business information via whatever user interface they prefer - web, mobile, voice, chat, SMS, AR/VR, and more.
About The Transformation Group
The Transformation Group is a global technology services firm that helps some of the world’s leading brands think beyond digital to redefine their future!
We work with our clients as one team with a shared objective to achieve extraordinary results and grow deeper relationships with their customers – at times, we completely re-imagine our client’s value proposition and business models; and at others, we transform their core operations using digital tools; and capture new opportunities enabled by digital.
