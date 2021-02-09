Advanced Circuits the “Expedite Experts” in the PCB Industry…
Advanced Circuits, One of the leading PCB manufacturers in the country, has offered its famous Expedite Special for the last decade, providing quicker turn times at discounted prices. When their customers are experiencing delays from their other PCB suppliers due to offshore restrictions they look to Advanced Circuits to save their projects!
Advanced Circuits is a 100% US Based PCB Manufacturer with three State-of-the-Art facilities in Colorado, Arizona, and Minnesota totaling over 200,000 square feet. In addition they offer in house PCB Assembly services all under One Roof. Advanced Circuits is a One-Stop shop for all your PCB needs!
The popular Expedite Special from Advanced Circuits offers customers the following:
● 2-Week Turn for a 4 -Week Price
● 1-Week Turn for a 2-Week Price
They also announced New Bonus Expedited Options:
● 4-Day Turn for a 5-Day Price
● 3-Day Turn for a 4-Day Price
These expedited PCB Manufacturing options are just one of the numerous reasons why Advanced Circuits leads the US PCB Industry. Their excellent customer service and reliability make them a “Top Choice” for quality PCB fabrication. They also offer super-fast Same-Day Quick Turn Service as well as Weekend Turns for delivery by Monday morning.
What Customers Are Saying About the Advanced Circuit Turn Times:
“Thank you for getting these boards ahead of time. Thanks to you our allotted assembly time has tripled….and we now have a chance to meet our accelerated deadline." - J.D., Microfabrica
“Absolutely unbelievable. Phenomenal. What else can I say? Our 2-day order ships in one day, and the 5-day ships in 2! The boards look excellent. In almost 30 years in this business, I've never seen anything like your service. You just obsoleted the phrase "expedited delivery" - this is more like "instant delivery". From the easy-to-use quoting and ordering process, to elimination of the tooling charge, to no sacrifice of quality, and your lightning-fast delivery, I'm actually looking forward to having to fab our next PCB design.”- P.D., PR Designs Inc.
“I've used Advanced Circuits for two projects and the quality is always excellent. Their turnaround time is quick and I'm always impressed with the PCBs when they arrive.” - E.O.
About Advanced Circuits
Advanced Circuits is a leading PCB Manufacturer and PCB Assembler that has served many industries such as aerospace, military, commercial, defense, and the medical industry throughout the United States since 1989. They specialize in quick turn PCB prototype and high-tech PCB production with their own in-house PCB assembly capabilities. Advanced Circuits offers 100% Made in the USA PCB Manufacturing with three State-of-the-Art manufacturing facilities across the US totaling over 200,000 square feet. Advanced Circuits has the Best On-Time shipping record in the industry and is known for their customer excellence. They are also known for their world renowned FREE PCB Design File Check, Freedfm.com, and their FREE PCB Layout Software, PCBArtist.com. Advanced Circuits offers the full set of PCB Solutions from free design layout to full spec production PCBs. Customers continue to choose Advanced Circuits for their instant quote and order options that help keep projects on time and on budget to help customers meet their deadlines and final projects!
Advanced Circuits is set apart from other options in the industry thanks to the following highlighted benefits:
● 100 % U.S. based manufacturing
● Quality PCB fabrication
● Fab + assembly as quick as one day
● 24-hour live tech support
● Expedited delivery with same day and weekend turns
● Best on-time shipping record
● No minimum order requirements
● DOD contracts ready/ITAR registered
● Space & flight approved PCB supplier
